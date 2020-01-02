Eugene KrollOct. 25, 1935 - Dec. 30, 2019Eugene Kroll, 84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Services are pending at this time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
