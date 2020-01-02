Eugene KrollOct. 25, 1935 - Dec. 30, 2019Eugene Kroll, 84, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Services are pending at this time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Kroll, Eugene
To send flowers to the family of Eugene Kroll, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Visitation begins.
Jan 6
Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.