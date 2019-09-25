Bernadine KriegApril 23, 1925 - September 19, 2019Ms. Bernadine "Bernie" C. Krieg , age 94, of Woodway, Texas, passed away on September 19, 2019. Born April 23, 1925, in Oconto, WI.She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma Draves and Frank Wroblewski; siblings, Eva, Cecelia, Virginia, Geraldine, and Dorothy; husbands, George Krieg and Charles Fuhrmann; children, Georgia Kay Jenkins, Kevin Drake Krieg, David Scott Krieg; and stepson, Roger Fuhrmann. Bernie grew up in Wisconsin as the youngest of six girls. She moved to Dallas, Texas, with her husband George and their three children in the 1960s. In the 1970s, she found a passion in pre-need funeral sales at Laurel Land, and 1980s at Calvary Hills. In the 1990s, she became a caregiver to the elderly in their homes. She had an open door policy in her own home that if you needed a warm meal and a place to stay you could always count on her to supply it. It should be noted that she called many places in Texas home: Oak Cliff, Duncanville, DeSoto, Terrell, Denton, and Waco. She had a full life and will be missed by many family and friends. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jeanette Fuhrmann Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer Jenkins and John Jenkins daughter and son of Georgia; Chris Krieg, Tracy Krieg, Amanda Krieg Stolz, and Kelli Krieg Herold, sons and daughters of Kevin; Audrey Krieg Cockerham and Eli Krieg, daughter and son of David; and many great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is to be held 12:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Poppa Rollo's, 1201 Hewitt Dr. Waco, TX 76712, one of her favorite places.
