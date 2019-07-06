Agnes KrederJune 7, 1925 - June 27, 2019Agnes Kreder passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Graveside services will be 9:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, at Rosemound Cemetery, with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Agnes was born in McLennan County to Otto and Annie Kreder. She grew up in McLennan County, graduated from LaVega High School and worked as a secretary for Union Pacific Railroad in San Francisco, California, for many years. Agnes loved cooking and gardening.She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.She is survived by one sister, Esther Meadows of Waco, Texas; niece, Marsha Meadows; and nephew, Brad Meadows.Memorials may be made to Meals-On-Wheels or Save the Children.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

