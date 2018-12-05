Mark Andrew KraemerJan. 21, 1966 - Dec. 1, 2018Mark Andrew Kraemer, age 52, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Providence Hospital. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday December 7, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., in Waco; a luncheon will follow at Knights of Columbus Hall, 5515 Sanger.The family welcomes you to sign the guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.