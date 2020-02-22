John KosteckaApril 15, 1934 - Feb. 18, 2020John Joseph Kostecka, age 85, of West, went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Rosary will be held and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Aderhold Funeral Home.John was born in Alma, Texas, on April 15, 1934, to parents Mary (Holy) and Joseph Kostecka. The family moved to West where he and his sister, Mary, were raised. After joining the Air Force in October 1951, he spent time in Korea as a crew mechanic. He met Wilma McKenzie on September 23, 1954, and decided to sweep her off of her feet. He did just that and they were married in 1956 in Fairborn, Ohio, where they made their first home together. His military life took him many places around the world including Korea, Vietnam, and many Southeast Asian countries. President John F. Kennedy's first official act after his inauguration was to order the development of the Lockheed 300 with a contract to design what would later be called the C-141 Starlifter. John was given the honor of maintaining the multi-million dollar aircraft, which at that time was the pride of the Air Force. During his military service he and his young family resided in Ohio, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, Georgian and Okinawan Japan. He retired from the military with an honorable discharge as a Tech Sergeant in November 1971, after serving 20 years.John and Wilma returned to his hometown of West, Texas, in 1971, where they settled in and raised their four children. After returning home, John attended TSTI earning a degree in mechanical drafting. He worked for M&M Mars where he spent 18 years before retirement in 1992. John was very active with VFW Post #4819. He was also a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. His first love was God, followed closely by his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma, and his family. John was a kind and gentle man who spoke softly and laughed wholeheartedly. He found comfort in the simplest of things. John enjoyed flying, traveling, gardening, gambling. and spending time with his family and friends. One of his greatest joys was flying his maroon Stinson 108 tail dragger airplane. John had many life experiences, but he stayed grounded and centered on God and family. He was a person who once you met, you would never forget and you knew that you had made a friend for life. He was a loving husband, father. and Poppy to his grandchildren. John was a great blessing in the lives that he touched. He loved simply and unconditionally living his life with a positive attitude and genuine kindness. John will truly be missed by everyone.John was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Holy) and Joseph Kostecka; an infant brother, Joe Kostecka; and a sister, Mary Kostecka Kocian.John leaves his legacy, and his memory to be cherished, to his adoring and loving wife, Wilma Kostecka of West; daughters, Ann Springston and husband. Blaine. of Belton; Theresa Jones and husband. Lowell. of Kempner; and Cheryl Schroeder and husband. Troy. of Houston; a son, John Kostecka Jr. and his wife. Danna. of West; grandchildren, Stephanie, Abbie, Blaine III, Josh, Brittany, Nicole, Alexis. and Reid; great-grandchildren Avery, Connor, Ashton, and Rylee; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.To honor John's memory, the family is asking in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or to practice a random act of kindness in John's honor. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
