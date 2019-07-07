Wanda KoonDec. 6, 1930 - July 3, 2019Wanda Koon, age 88, of West, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Waco. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 8, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m., Monday, until service time at the funeral home.Wanda was born December 6, 1930, in West, the daughter of Herman and Gladys (Arthur) Thedford. She attended West Schools and 4-C Business College in Waco. Wanda was a member of the Tokio Baptist Church. She worked for the Abbott Yarn Mill and for Denny's Restaurant for over 22 years before retiring in 1988. Wanda enjoyed playing bingo, "42", dominoes, watching football, and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronnie Barber; sister, Daisy Ryals and husband, Andy; and granddaughter, Nicole Meaux.Survivors include her children, Jackie Barber and wife, Diane, of West, Queiva Richardson of West, Denver Koon and wife, Jennifer, of Arlington; brother, Jack Thedford of Abilene; grandchildren, Sonyia Raborn, Jeff Makovy, Jessica Castillo and husband, Frank, Gladys Whitenburg and husband, Dustin, Chase Barber, Ronnie Barber Jr., Candie Thurman and husband, Neal, Olivia Tedford and husband, Rodney, Chris Barber, Ricky Barber, Jackie Barber Jr, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Jeff Jr, Blaze, Jason, Dalton, Bryker, Olivia, Genevieve, Conway, Bryleigh, Zachary, Kennedy, Abbiegail, Emma, Bryden, Annalyn, Mason and Haeven; great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tokio Baptist Church. The family would like to thank Wanda's many caregivers including Dee Hartcraft, Veronica Patrick, Kourtney Helton, Debra Lednicky, and Sonyia Raborn.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.