Ernest Anton Konvicka, Jr.November 9. 1956 - August 29, 2018Ernest Anton Konvicka, Jr., of Denton, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 29, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 21, in the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, Denton, TX.He was born in Waco, November 9, 1956, to Ernest and Doris Konvicka, who preceded him in death.Ernie attended schools in Waco and worked for Levi Strauss & Co. for 33 years.He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jodie Konvicka; uncle, Ernest Bezdek; sisters, Debbie McKelvain and Linda Minhinnette; numerous nephews, cousins, friends, and beloved pets.In lieu of flowers, please donate to VNA Hospice at www.vnatexas.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

