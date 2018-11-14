Lillian Mary KollerJune 13, 1930 - Nov. 7, 2018Lillian Mary Scheu Koller, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed away on November 7, 2018 in Hewitt, Texas. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 16, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, with The Reverend Alec Ylitalo of Richfield Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.She was born in Bynum, Texas, June 13, 1930, to Adela Manthey and Ewald Carl Scheu. On May 11, 1949, Lillian married John Henry Koller, in Waco. She and John raised their family on the move as they were transferred by John's USAF military position. Lillian possessed many talents. She was a business owner, fashion designer, mental health specialist and earned two associate degrees. Her hobbies were golfing, fishing, bowling, dancing, and challenging friends to a game of dominoes or Scrabble. Lillian's free spirit and engaging laughter will be missed.Lillian was a devoted and loving mother to her daughters, Mary Koller and Linda Price, as well as to her son, John Henry Koller, Jr.Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, John Koller; son, John Koller, Jr.; parents, Adela and Ewald Scheu; two brothers and two sisters.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
