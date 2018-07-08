Keith KolarOct. 23, 1981 - July 5, 2018Keith Kolar, age 36, of West, passed away, Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 3 p.m., Sunday, July 8, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow until 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, July 9, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery near West.Keith was born, October 23, 1981, in Waco, the son of Harry F. and Odilia (Dudik) Kolar. He was a 2000 graduate of West High School. Keith was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. He was also a member of the KJT Society in Tours. Keith enjoyed working on his computer, playing X-Box, fishing and going camping. He was known to be an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Derek Kolar; and grandparents, Robert and Ruth Dudik and Vitus and Rosalie Kolar.Survivors include his parents, Harry and Odilia Kolar; brother, Bryan Kolar and girlfriend, Courtney; niece, Brianna Kolar; nephews, Nathan Clark and Colton Richter; and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or St. Martin's Catholic Church. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.