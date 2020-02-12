Jo Ann KolarDec. 19, 1930 - Feb. 9, 2020Jo Ann Kolar, age 89, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco with the Rev. Joseph Geleney, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 13, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jo Ann worked at TXU for 29 years, taking early retirement in 1986. Prior to that, she worked for Crawford-Austin Manufacturing Company. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Waco. She was a member of St. Mary's Women's Guild, Madonna's, Prime Timer's, the Diocese Counsel of Catholic Women, and served as a member of the Bereaved Committee.Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Frank Kolar; daughter, Mary Gladys Kolar; her parents, Earl and Gladys Porterfield; brother, Earl Ray Porterfield; sister, Louise Belville; and sisters-in-law, Bernadette Dooley, Rosalie Kolar, and Lillie Mynar.She is survived by nephews, Keith Belville of Waco, and John Porterfield and wife, Vicky, of Round Rock; great-nieces, Aimee Martin and husband, Scott, their daughter, Hope Martin, of Spring, Texas, and Elisa Garrett and husband, Nick, of Willow Park, and their children, Audrey, Caroline, and Luke Garrett; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Cocek of West, and Catherine Vanek and husband, Daniel, of Dallas, Texas. After her marriage to Wesley, it gave her much pleasure to add his 19 nieces and nephews and their families to her family and to love them all.Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Avenue, Waco, Texas 76710 or to a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Feb 13
Rosary
Thursday, February 13, 2020
7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Feb 14
Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary of the Assumption
1401 Washington Ave
Waco, TX 76701
