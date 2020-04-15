Ruth Koester

August 2, 1937 - April 12, 2020

Ruth Pursche Koester, 82, of Riesel, Texas, passed away on Easter morning. She was married 56 years to James (Jimmy) Koester who preceeded her in death December 31, 2015. A public visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held for the family.

She is survived by daughters, Pamela and husband, John Nussman, Sharon and husband, David Raesener; son, Darrell, all of Riesel; two grandsons, Russell and wife, Larissa Mezynski, of Riesel, and Ryan Mezynski of New Braunfels; and great-grandson, Isaiah Mezynski.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Koester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries