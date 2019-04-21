Tommie Faye KoeppSept. 9, 1937 - April 18, 2019Tommie Faye Koepp, 81, of Waco passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, at the funeral home.Tommie was born September 9, 1937 in Waco to Mintus Clemens and Alta B. (McRae) Crawford. She attended school in Bosqueville. On July 20, 1963. She married Evans Lee (Fritz) Koepp and they were married 53 years until his passing in January 2017. Tommie loved caring for others and was great at it. She was a caregiver to many family members, including her parents and husband.Tommie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Earnestine Beloat; and niece, Heather M. Crawford.She is survived by her brother, Bill and Holly Crawford of China Spring; brother-in-law, Joe F. Beloat; nieces, Shirley Spears and husband, James, Betty Moore, Jackie Spears and husband, Don, and Courtney M. Crawford; nephews, Joe Beloat and wife, Lynn and William D. Crawford; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and 19 great-great nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Larry Gardner, Tommy Ward, Charlie Moore, Jerry Moore, Justin Spears and Joe Beloat. Honorary bearers will be Ervin McRae and Joe Davis.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to LaNayl Bible and Alicia Hargis of Interim Hospice for the outstanding care provided, but most of all, those who love Tommie owe a huge thanks to Sherry Spears. Her loving care and devotion was always there for our sweet sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Tommie, as well as for her beloved Fritz.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
