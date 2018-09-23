Robert KoelschMarch 8, 1960 - Sept. 17, 2018Robert Stuart Koelsch, age 58, passed away unexpectedly, September 17, 2018, in Austin, Texas. A memorial service honoring Robert's life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at Christ Church Cathedral, with the Rev. Arthur A. Callaham as officiant. The family will gather that morning for a private burial service at Glenwood Cemetery.Robert was born, March 8, 1960, in Houston, the son of Philip Carleton Koelsch and Francita Stuart Koelsch. He attended River Oaks Elementary School and then The Kinkaid School, where he graduated in 1978. For the first two years of college he was a student at The University of Virginia and a member of Phi Delta Theta. He received his B.A. degree from The University of Texas at Austin in 1982. Following graduation, he worked in the Texas legislature for the Lieutenant Governor before moving to Washington, DC, to serve on the staff of Senator Lloyd Bentsen. Upon marriage he returned to Houston, where he received his law degree with honors from South Texas College of Law and served as an editor on the Law Review. After working for the Harris County District Attorney's office he practiced law first in Houston and then in Austin. For the past ten years while working in Austin, Robert lived at Lago Vista on Lake Travis where St. Peter's Episcopal Church meant very much to him.Robert was preceded in death by his father, Rear Admiral Philip Carleton Koelsch; grandparents, Robert Cummins Stuart and Frances Wells Stuart, Henry Augustus Koelsch, Jr. and Beulah Anne Hubbard Koelsch.He is survived by his two sons, Philip Julian Koelsch and Halbert Stuart Koelsch; sister, Frances Koelsch and husband, John Jeffries; son, Rex Bowen; mother, Francita Stuart Koelsch Ulmer and husband, James G. Ulmer; two daughters, Ann Ulmer Stout and husband, Dr. John Timothy Stout, and Elizabeth Ulmer and husband, Jonathan P. Graham.Robert's family has resided in Texas since 1824 when his ancestor Ezekiel Thomas received a land grant from the Mexican government before Texas became a Republic and later a State. Ezekiel Thomas was a member of the original Stephen F. Austin colony. Robert's memberships include Houston Country Club, The Houston Club, San Jacinto Descendants, San Jacinto Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, and the Paul Carrington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Robert was beloved by his family and friends who thought so highly of him.In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may send contributions to the Robert C. Stuart Lenten Lectures at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas 77002 or to Camp Allen, 18800 FM 362 Navasota, Texas 77868.Bradshaw Carter Memorial & Funeral Services1734 W. Alabama St.Houston, TX 77098(713) 521-0066Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.