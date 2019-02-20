Wanda KnutsonSept. 18, 1957 - Feb. 19, 2019Wanda Jean Knutson, 61, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, February 19.A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco.A celebration of her life will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

