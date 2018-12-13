Trent KnudsonAugust 3, 1928 - December 11, 2018Trent Hartman Knudson, 90, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Rock Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Our Savior's Lutheran Parish Hall.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

