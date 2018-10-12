Kenneth KnowlesNov. 4, 1936 - Oct. 10, 2016Kenneth Wayne Knowles, 81, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Kenneth was born, November 4, 1936, in Rosebud, Texas. He graduated from Waco High School in 1955, "The Greatest Class That Ever Was," and from Baylor University in 1959. He married Beverly Fox, June 5, 1959, and they recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.Kenneth worked for Texas Coffin Company for 23 years as well as for Gay Lynn Hooks, CPA and finally for Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, PC for many more years until his passing.Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Elna and T.W. Knowles; brother, James Knowles; and sister, Barbara Knowles Barker.Kenneth is survived by his wife, Beverly Fox Knowles; and sons, Ron and wife, Holly, of Lorena, Matt and wife, Jenny, of Frisco, and Brad and wife, Lori, of Waco. Also surviving "Pappy" are his five grandchildren, Ally Knowles, Andy Knowles, Piper Knowles, Cameron Strong and wife, Elizabeth, and Emily Strong. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 85, Waco, TX 7670-0085 or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

