Kenneth KnowlesNov. 4, 1936 - Oct. 10, 2016Kenneth Wayne Knowles, 81, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 13, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 12, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Kenneth was born, November 4, 1936, in Rosebud, Texas. He graduated from Waco High School in 1955, "The Greatest Class That Ever Was," and from Baylor University in 1959. He married Beverly Fox, June 5, 1959, and they recently celebrated 59 years of marriage.Kenneth worked for Texas Coffin Company for 23 years as well as for Gay Lynn Hooks, CPA and finally for Jaynes, Reitmeier, Boyd & Therrell, PC for many more years until his passing.Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Elna and T.W. Knowles; brother, James Knowles; and sister, Barbara Knowles Barker.Kenneth is survived by his wife, Beverly Fox Knowles; and sons, Ron and wife, Holly, of Lorena, Matt and wife, Jenny, of Frisco, and Brad and wife, Lori, of Waco. Also surviving "Pappy" are his five grandchildren, Ally Knowles, Andy Knowles, Piper Knowles, Cameron Strong and wife, Elizabeth, and Emily Strong. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 85, Waco, TX 7670-0085 or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.