Carolyn KnowlesNov. 30, 1924 - Dec. 4, 2018Carolyn Knowles, 94, a long-time resident of Waco, passed away in Galveston December 4, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 15, at Antioch Community Church (Children's Chapel). The family will receive visitors until 11:30 a.m. Following the services, all of Carolyn's family and friends are invited to a meal served by Pro-Life Waco in Room 500 of Antioch Community Church.Carolyn was born November 30, 1924, in Mansfield, Louisiana, the daughter of Allen Douglas Maddry, Sr. and Eunice Britt Maddry. She graduated in 1942 from Baylor University with a music degree. Carolyn's love of music permeated her family home. In 1962, Carolyn began a teaching career at St. Mary's Catholic School and Waco Independent School District.She loved reading and the outdoors. Carolyn taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, and was ready to step forward to help others in need.Carolyn Knowles was a faithful foot soldier in pro-life outreach throughout a quarter century—from before the beginning of abortion in Waco in 1994 until her health faltered in recent years. Youngsters in Central Texas are living today because of Carolyn's sidewalk counseling to moms. Pro-Life Waco's billboard truck is named "Carolyn".Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Henry James Askew and Michael Douglas Askew; and brothers, Lamar Stansel Maddry and Allen Douglas Maddry, Jr.Survivors include her daughter, Becky Hernandez of Galveston, who cared for Carolyn the last three years; son-in-law, Josh Hernandez, Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Hernandez of Chicago, and Andrea Hernandez of Galveston; nephew, Robert Charles Maddry (Becky) of Fort Worth; and niece, Patty Maddry Frederick (Roger) of Dallas.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.