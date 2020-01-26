Vencie Lee KnightSept. 2, 1927 - Jan. 23, 2020Vencie Lee Knight passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey State Room with Chaplain Monte Michael officiating. Visitation will follow.Vencie was born September 2, 1927, in Clairette, Texas, to Macum and Edna Parton. She graduated from Waco High School and McLennan Community College. She worked at the V.A. Hospital as a secretary for many years, but at the age of 42 decided to follow her dreams of becoming a nurse. She was one of the first graduates from MCC School of Nursing. She worked at the West hospital for many years, then moved to the Hillcrest Hospital where she worked until the age of 75. She enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys football, NASCAR Racing, the Lawrence Welk Show and her cat, Smokey.She was preceded in death by her parents; her seven siblings; and husbands Currie Polk, Dr. John C. Powell and J.C. Knight.She is survived by her daughter, Beverly McCauley and husband, Gerald, of McGregor, Texas, and her grandson, Scott McCauley of Austin.The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice and The Brazos of Waco for their excellent care.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Knight, Vencie Lee
