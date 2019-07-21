Lila KnightMarch 10, 1921 - July 19, 2019Lila Knight, 98, of Waco, passed away Friday July 19, 2019, at Wesley Woods Nursing Home. A Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, at Waco Memorial Park with Brother Billy Edwards officiating. A visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 22, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Lila Juanita (Peggy) Beall Knight was born March 10, 1921 to Harbert and Lou Allie Beall in Yates, Texas. She grew up in Peoria with her brothers, Alton and Sam, and graduated from Divide High School. She married Forest Knight in 1962 in Waco, Texas. Peggy worked for The Waco Citizen Newspaper and Hicks Rubber Company as a book keeper. She was an active member of the Beverly Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening.Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Paula Lalley and husband, Tom; grandchildren, Michael, Daniel and fiancé, Danielle Morehouse, Nicholas, and Michelle; and a niece, D'Anne Beall.The family would like to thank the nurses and nursing aides of Wesley Woods and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
