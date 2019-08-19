Joan KnappJune 2, 1933 - Aug. 16, 2019Joan Marshall Knapp, age 86 of Gatesville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Gatesville.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Bruce Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Davidson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.Joan was born on June 2, 1933 in the Mound community, to the late C.W. (Dub) and Della Barnard Marshall. She attended school in Mound and Gatesville, where she enjoyed playing basketball. She graduated from Gatesville High School in 1951. She met Frank Knapp while on a school field trip. They were married on July 7, 1951 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.Joan was a wonderful seamstress, she worked as a grocery clerk, owned her own clothing store, and office manager at three different medical clinics in Gatesville and Waco, until her retirement. She loved being with her family and extended family. She was known as "Grandmommy" to many. No one went to her home and left empty handed. Joan and her husband loved to dance and were admired by all who knew them.She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; sons, Charlie Knapp, Jimmy Knapp, and son-in-law, Ken Snyder.She is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann Snyder; sisters, Louise Bredemeyer, Freddie Williams, Glenda McCormick; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, online at https://stlukeshealthfdn.thankyou4caring.org or charity of your choice.The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows and Kindred Hospice for the care of Joan.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
