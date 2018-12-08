Glenn R. KlussmannSept. 12, 1950 - Nov. 22, 2018Glenn Klussmann, 68, was born in Brenham, TX, to Raymond Klussmann, a sergeant in the army, and Ruby Ruth Ondrosek Klussmann. He was preceded in death by his father, who died in the Korean War; mother, who died in 1981; and step-father Charles "Tommy" Williams in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carol Elise Klussmann of Robinson; son, Micah Ray Klussmann of Chicago, Illinois; and daughter, Rebekah Ruth Klussmann of Waco. He is also survived by his sister, Rhonda Larsen of Port Lavaca/Seguin; Aunt Evelyn Schubert of Lyons; several first cousins, and a number of life-long friends.Glenn graduated from Victoria High School in 1968 as a proud Stingray and attended technical college. He worked in the oil fields, drove semi-trucks, worked in a natural gas plant, framed and built houses, and farmed. He also worked as an electrician for Johnny Lamb Lighting for a number of years. He has been a resident of the Waco-Robinson area for 36 years. Glenn married Carol Elise Beene on February 4th and remembered their anniversary as the day after "the day that the music died." The family moved into the Robinson area in 1995.Glenn enjoyed a number of activities, including motorcycling, fishing, woodworking, playing the guitar, watching classic movies, cooking new dishes, and visiting with friends. He liked to visit new places and explored much of the countryside in McLennan County and throughout Texas. He was always ready to "go", just like his beloved "Baby". He encouraged involvement in recreational soccer, high school football, and steel drum band.A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 9, at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member. The Rev. Samuel Doyle will be leading the eulogy.In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to Greater New Life Missionary Baptist Church of Waco, Immanuel Lutheran Ministries of Temple, or Baylor Scott& White Hospitals.Final arrangements have been under the direction and care of OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.