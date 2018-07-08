Otto KluckJuly 19, 1947 - July 6, 2018Otto Kluck passed away at his residence in Mission on July 6, 2018."Red" as he was better known, is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Kluck of Mission; son, Kraig Kluck of Edinburg; and daughter, Shelley Kluck of Corpus Christi.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Child Care Program of McAllen, TX.Interment of ashes will be held at a later date at Rosemound Cemetery of Waco, TX.Ric Brown Family Funeral Home621 East Griffin ParkwayMission, Texas 78574956-607-2598Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

