Dorothy KlineJune 9, 1922 - Feb. 1, 2019Dorothy Mitchell Kline, 96, died Friday, February 1, 2019 in Gatesville, Texas where she was a resident. Services will be 10:30 am Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with A. C. Painter officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm Monday, February 4, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Dorothy was born June 9, 1922 in Ft. Collins, Colorado to Herbert and Mildred (Kerns) Mitchell. She married Alfred Kline on April 15, 1940 in Laramie, Wyoming. Dorothy and Al had three sons, Jerry, Ron and Gene. After moving to Texas, Dorothy worked for many years at LaVega Elementary until retiring. Dorothy and Al were two of only four Charter Members of the Timbercrest Baptist Church in Bellmead. She loved to crochet, embroider, make ceramics and collect dolls. She also enjoyed playing the organ, piano, violin, guitar and singing in the church choir. Dorothy was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army.In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Al; two sons, Ron and Gene; and a grandson, Greg.Survivors include her sisters, Darlene Just of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Donna Hartman of Casper, Wyoming; her son, Jerry Kline and wife, Carolyn, of Valley Mills, Texas; grandson, Steve Kline and wife, Sadie, of Lorena, Texas; granddaughter, LaDonna Kline Young and husband, Gary, of Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Kara Haynes, Megan Oliver and Tanner Kline; two great-great-grandchildren, Brynley Haynes and Khloe Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.Please sign the online book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
