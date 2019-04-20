Linda Darlene KleinApril 25, 1948 - April 13, 2019Linda Darlene Klein, 70, of Waco, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.Linda was born in Waco to Neal and Katherine Keas on April 25, 1948. She attended Waco High School graduating in 1966. Initially, she worked as a hair stylist and later graduated with honors in 1969 from James Connally Technical Institute with an associate degree of applied science in Dental Laboratory Technology. She worked as a dental hygienist for many years before pursuing a nursing career.In her early thirties, Linda earned a nursing degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton. She worked as an RN for the remainder of her career. Over 20 years of service were given as an RN at the VA Medical Center in Waco where she worked mostly in the psychiatric area. She went on to work as a nurse for Lakeshore Village Healthcare Center in Waco until retirement.Much of her life both professionally and personally was dedicated to the caregiving role. She served as the primary caregiver for both her father and mother when they became ill and was always a dedicated and hardworking employee caring for the sick and elderly.Linda deeply loved her family and served as a trusted and responsible daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and friend who exemplified servanthood in the care of others. She will be deeply missed.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Katherine Keas of Waco.She is survived by her sister, Judy Shumate and husband, Don, of Waco; daughter, Katherine Slifer and husband, Seth, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Madeline Faison of Oklahoma City,Oklahoma; close nephew, David Campbell of Waco; and great-niece, Katherine Campbell of Waco.Memorial donations in memory of Linda may be made to the Integris Foundation, 3030 NW Expressway Suite 1600, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
