Michael Louise KleimanJuly 30, 1930 - Nov. 11, 2019Michael "Mickey" Louise Kleiman passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019, with family by her bedside in Walnut Creek, California. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 14, at Rodef Shalom Cemetery.Mickey was born on July 30, 1930, to Jack Kahn and Fannye Charlotte Eisenberg Kahn in Louisville, Kentucky. The family moved to Paducah, Kentucky, where her younger brother, Fred, was born. The family later moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated from high school. Mickey attended the University of Alabama for one year before rejoining her family who had moved to Dallas, Texas. It was in Dallas where she met the love of her life, Dr. Richard B. Kleiman, who was serving his residency in internal medicine.Mickey developed a lifelong love for Japanese art when she lived for two years in Tokyo as Richard was stationed at a base hospital during the Korean War. The family moved to Waco in 1953, where they settled and raised their family of five children. Mickey was an active member of Temple Rodef Sholom sisterhood. For many years she taught arts and crafts in Sunday School and served as adviser to the Waco Federation of Temple Youth "WFTY" group. Mickey was active in the Waco Civic Theatre where her daughters were in several children's productions. She was also a supporter for The Art Center of Waco. Mickey loved to dance and when music played, she was moving to the beat. She had a special love for classical ballet. She was an avid reader, always carrying a paperback book.Mickey was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Dr. Richard Bernard Kleiman; son, Bruce Adams Kleiman; parents, Jack and Fannye Kahn; and brother, Fred Kahn.She is survived by her children, Maury Kleiman and wife, Sheila, Evelyn Roitenberg and husband, Joel, Elisa Gitelson and husband, Richard, and Sara Lea Seery and husband, Brian; daughter-in-law, Gina Kleiman; and sister-in-law, Ann Kahn. She was Bubbe to her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with the seventh due in January. She will also be missed by her cousins, nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickey Kleiman's memory may be sent to Greene Family Camp, 1192 Smith Lane, Bruceville Texas 76630, or any charitable organization that supports arts, animals or one that is dear to your heart.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
