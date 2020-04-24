Bernice Kirk
Jan. 29, 1918 - April 19, 2020
Bernice Katie Kirk, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kirk, was born January 29, 1918, in Stranger, Texas. She attended school in the Falls County School System. She attended Beauty School in Houston, Texas. Bernice also attended trade school. She was a Beautician and an entrepreneur in the farming business. She worked at Elmwood Nursing home and later retired from Falls County Extension Program.
Bernice was a member of the Eastern Star and Marlin Historical Heritage. She was very dedicated to both organizations.
Bernice confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized in a "tank." She was a faithful member of Greater Antioch Baptist Church. She served as the church's clerk, treasurer, Sunday School and Mission Teacher. She loved to pray, sing, and tell others (no matter where she went) about the Lord. She touched so many lives in her community and within her family.
Bernice loved to cook and feed everyone. Her home was the place to be for Sunday dinners and tea cakes. She enjoyed holiday celebrations with the family and expected everyone to be there. Her birthdays and Mother's Day were special events and she wanted them held at her home.
Bernice was the Matriarch, her family's rock, and the glue that held them together. She showed unconditional love, was never judgmental, very encouraging, and prayed for everyone. When you walked in her door she welcomed you in with a friendly hello, hug, and kiss. Bernice will be dearly missed by all who knew her. On April 19, 2020, God called another Angel home. Funeral Services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, at the Marlin Baptist Church, with burial to follow at the Kirk Memorial Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Kirk; two children, Wanda June Kirk and Danny Kirk Sr.; granddaughter, Dannyell Kirk; eight brothers; and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories; children, Claniel Thomas (W. Ray), Ernest Kirk (Adelia), Benell Kirk (Jo Ann), Lenell Hall, Betrice Gardner (Hue), and Shirley McCullough; daughter-in-law, Lori Kirk; one sister, Mozella Debose; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; special nephews, Richard Smart, Little Willie Kirk; and a host of family and friends.
