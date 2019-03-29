Waldean Kirbo-MooreDecember 8, 1925 - March 27, 2019Waldean (Dean) Kirbo Moore, age 93, of Robinson, formerly of Gatesville, passed away on March 27, 2019 in Woodway, Texas. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Davidson Cemetery, with Brother Morgan Woodard officiating.Waldean was born on December 8, 1925, in the Bellmead area of McLennan County to the late Thomas Alex and Lessie (Chappell) Kirbo. She attended LaVega High School and later moved to Crawford. In 1944, Waldean met Virgil Lee Moore on a blind date, and they were married on March 21, 1945. They were married for 48 years and resided in the Gatesville area until the death of Virgil on August 31, 1992. Waldean then moved to Robinson to be close to her two daughters and their families.Waldean worked at Wall's Sewing Factory in Gatesville for many years. She loved sewing and was a very talented seamstress.Waldean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; and brothers, C.H. Kirbo, Ted "Jim" Kirbo, and T.A. Kirbo; and sister, Helen Kirbo Adams.Waldean is survived by her daughters, Sue Schraeder and husband, Bill, of Robinson, and Sharon Perry and husband, Ronnie, of Robinson; grandchildren, Brent Schraeder and wife, Shauna, of Robinson, Shelly Dixon, and husband, Brad, of McGregor, and Shana Kaase of Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Carlee and Camree Schraeder of Robinson, Brooke Dixon of College Station, and Katelyn Kaase of Robinson.The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and aides at Regent Care Center in Woodway for the wonderful care they gave to Waldean, especially Judith, Teresa, and Rona. Their kindness and caring attention will always be remembered. Special appreciation is extended to Interim Hospice of Waco.Memorials may be made to the Davidson Cemetery Assn., 2413 W. Osage Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
