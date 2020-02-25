Deborah KiphenApril 24, 1960 - Feb. 19, 2020Deborah Odell Kiphen, 59, was discovered deceased within her home in Robinson, Texas, on February 19, 2020. She is survived by her parents Russ and Carol; her husband, Doug; and her two children, Stephen and Carole. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, at the Robinson Church of Christ at 428 Chado Ln., Robinson, TX 76706.Debbie was born April 24, 1960, in Orange, NJ. Due to her father's work, she moved frequently throughout her childhood before settling in Waco, TX, in the 1970s. She graduated from Midway High School in 1978. It was in Waco she met her husband, Doug Kiphen, while attending a local church. The two married on May 23, 1981. They remained in the Waco area for their entire 38 years of marriage and raised their two children, Stephen, 34, and Carole, 31. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and expressed that love frequently through delicious home cooked meals and expertly crafted quilts. Debbie received multiple awards for her quilts and always kept quilt making an important part of her life. She was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend whose strong Christian faith was at the very soul of everything she did and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation or Quilts For Kids.
