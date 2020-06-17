Richard F. Kinsey October 4, 1946 - June 15, 2020 Richard Kinsey, 73, of Riesel, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Adams Funeral Home. The family will be present at Adams from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a Graveside service at 10 a.m., Friday, June 19, at The Riesel Cemetery. Richard was born on October 4, 1946. He was a six-year veteran of the navy. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, and an Honorary RoK soldier (Republic of Korea) having numerous kills and having helped save a group of RoK soldiers in a fire fight one night. After service, he married Judy Makowsky. Later, he married the love of his life, Rose Hrynyk of Reagan, and to this union they had two loving daughters, Rochelle and Robyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Schuler Kinsey and Georgia Mae (Neptune) Kinsey; and his sister, Mary Ann Tomasek. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rose; daughters, Rochelle and Robyn; two grandchildren, Alexis Tatum and Olivia Lueck; one great-grandson, Keestien Mansios; a special friend, Georgia Sosebee; and several friends and relatives. "Have a good day and see y'all on the other side." -Richard Kinsey
