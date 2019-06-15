John Christopher KinlawJuly 26, 1967 - June 12, 2019Chris Kinlaw, 51, of Waco, and a former City of Waco Police Department Commander, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery.Thoughts and memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

