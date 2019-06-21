Jesse L. King, Sr.July 25, 1934 - June 18, 2019Jesse Lee King, Sr., of Waco, husband of Dollie King, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the OakCrest Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Lorena Cemetery.Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

