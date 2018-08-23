Lisa E. KingOct. 25, 1960 - Aug. 9, 2015Lisa E. King, 57, of Waco, Texas, passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, with Rev. Dwayne Polk officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 24, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home.She leaves to mourn her daughter, Erica N. King; son, Christopher S. King; god-son, Ivan Curl; mother, Barbara J. Carter; sister, Carmen C. Carter; brother, Terry E. Carter and wife, Vickie.The online guestbook is available at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

