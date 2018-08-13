Larry KingMay 15, 1956 - Aug. 12, 2018Larry King, 62, of Robinson, passed away, Sunday, August 12, 2018, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 14, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

