Justin Ryan KingNov. 24, 1989 - Sept. 4, 2018It is with great sadness that the family of Justin Ryan King, 28, announces his passing from this earth, September 4, 2018. Visitation will take place on from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 11, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 12, at the funeral home.Justin was born, November 24, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas, son of David and Cindy King. Justin graduated Troy High School in 2009 Later in 2009, he attended Oklahoma College of Construction and graduated as a Level 2 Heavy Equipment Operator. He also received his certification as a National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) Excavation Safety Specialist. Justin then moved to Andrews, Texas, where he worked for TXDOT several years as a Crew Chief/Heavy Equipment Operator. He also was a first responder while living in Andrews. He then spent several years working with his father and brother at Leland Collier Electric Co., and various construction/heavy equipment jobs in the area.Justin is survived by his parents; older brother, Garrett King and spouse, Diana Medina; nieces, Harley, Haylee, and Heidi King; grandmother, Bernadine Reynolds; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be appreciated.Scanio-Harper Funeral HomeTemple, TX 76504(254) 899-8888Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
