Esther KingJune 20, 1935 - Oct. 17, 2018Esther King passed away at Providence Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 20, at Woodway First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Bryan Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Esther was born, June 20, 1935, in Marietta, Texas, to George Thomas and Gelah Cornett Bradford. She attended Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Texas, and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. She attended MCC and Baylor. She married her high school sweetheart, Vance W. King, Jr., and they were married for 53 years. She was a secretary at places including Baylor Law School and the VA. She loved her family and treasured all the time she spent with them. She was also an active member of her church and loved traveling.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Verba Heath; and brother, William Bradford.She is survived by her sister, Ruth Hodge; daughters, Linda King Mantheiy and husband Joe, Nancy King, and Laurie King Snodgrass and husband, JB; son, Larry King; grandchildren, Joseph and Kurt Mantheiy, Jared Wallace, Bryan Clark, Michelle and Cole Treider, Nicole Snodgrass, Kate Martin and husband, Billy, and Jenna Snodgrass; and great-granddaughter, Lora Clark.Pallbearers are JB Snodgrass, Jared Wallace, Joseph Mantheiy, Bryan Clark, Kurt Mantheiy, and Cole Treider.Memorials may be made to Woodway First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Dr., Woodway, TX 76712.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.