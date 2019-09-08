Oscar KinderAugust 20, 1934 - September 5, 2019Oscar Donald Kinder, 85, of Riesel, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at a local nursing and rehab facility. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday September 10, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 9, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Oscar Kinder was born on August 20, 1934 to Sherman Walker Kinder and Bessie Gibson Kinder in Durango, TX. Oscar was a carpenter by trade for many years.Survivors include son; Don Kinder and wife, Becky of Riesel, TX; daughters, Lisa Webb and husband, Darrell of Ogelsby, TX, Angela Kinder Reitz of Tennessee, and Patty Hardy and her, husband Jody of Dawson, TX; grandchildren, Gerald Kinder, Brandi Shaw and husband, Justin, and Weldon Webb and wife, Amanda; 8 great- grandchildren. Oscar also had a sister Betty Craig and husband, Jimmy of Robinson, TX.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

