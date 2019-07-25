Jackie KinderJune 18, 1955 - July 20, 2019Mrs. Jackie Kinder passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 pm, Friday, July 26, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., Waco. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.