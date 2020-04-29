Geraldine Kincheloe March 30, 1932 - April 21, 2020 Geraldine Kincheloe, 88, passed away April 21, 2020, in Waco. A family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, at Hurst Ranch Cemetery near Star. Under Texas mandate, up to 10 persons are allowed at the grave site with others respecting social distancing from afar. A memorial will be held at a later date. A "drive through, no contact" visitation will be held from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 26, at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Rd, Woodway. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Crestview Community Food Pantry in Geraldine's memory. Geraldine was born in Nix, Texas, on March 30, 1932, to Dan and Jessie Fillmon. She graduated from Pearl High School. Her only clear ambition was to not marry a farmer. However, she not only married a farmer, she eventually became one herself. She married Dolan Kincheloe on January 4, 1952 and began her agricultural career. After a few years of marriage, Dolan became crippled with rheumatoid arthritis and could no longer work so she took over the physical labor of farming and ranching along with her role as caregiver to her husband and mother to their son. Instead of exercising her right to be happy, she chose to be happy in whatever circumstances she was in. She and Dolan were married for 30 years until separated by his death on April 22, 1982. After his death, she continued to raise livestock and maintain their ranch in Hamilton County. She also worked as bookkeeper for Jordan Pharmacy in Hamilton for 25 years. In 2001, Geraldine retired and moved to Woodway to be near her son and his family. Geraldine is a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She truly loved working in the Crestview Church of Christ Food Pantry so much that she refused to allow any appointments to be scheduled that would interfere with her working at the Food Pantry on Monday and Thursday mornings. It was at Crestview that she met her special friend, Don Umhoefer. The two of them were frequently seen together cheering for the local youth at Midway football games, volleyball games, softball games, concerts, and recitals. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Wanda Hail. Survivors include sister, Marie Wilkinson and husband, Jim, of Copperas Cove; son, Faron Kincheloe and wife, Cathy, of Woodway; granddaughter, Rachel Henderson and husband, Ryan, of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Rebekah Haynie and husband, Brandon, with great-granddaughter, Sutton Jo Haynie of Oklahoma City, OK; and very special friend, Don Umhoefer of McGregor. Special thanks to Dr. Natalie Lippe and her nurses, Dr. Thomas Harris, Dr. Mark McCall and staff, and Wesley Woods administration and staff, especially the nurses and caregivers in the Bluebonnet unit for their loving care for Geraldine over the past few years. Memorials may be made to the Crestview Church of Christ Food Pantry. Please sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
