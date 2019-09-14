Peggy Gene KinardSept. 28, 1934 - Sept. 9, 2019Peggy Gene Kinard peacefully passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family and six furbabies.Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Czech Inn, in West.Peggy was born September 28, 1934, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to Eugene and Lois (Oliver) Payne. In 1954, she married Ray Zerwin. After his passing in 1980, she met Jerry Kinard, and they married in 1984. Peggy worked many years as a legal secretary before joining the Baylor University Oral History Department. She retired in 1999.She was preceded in death by husbands, Ray Zerwin and Jerry Kinard; siblings, Billy Payne and Brenda Tyrell.Peggy is survived by her children, David Zerwin, Susan Raines and husband, Gary, Thomas Czerwinski, and Julie Dean and husband, Dale; grandchildren that she loved dearly, Tiffany Colson and husband, James, Aubrey Bradley and husband, Jesse, Sara Raines, Robert Zerwin and wife, Ashley, Tim Zerwin, Jackson Dean and wife, Natasha, William Dean, Sam Dean, and Daphney Kinard; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Bradshaw; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hill County Paw Pals, hcpawpals.org.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
