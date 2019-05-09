Marty Kinard
Aug. 23, 1954 - May 7, 2019
Dr. Marty Jean Watkins Kinard, daughter of Arty and Jean Watkins, wife of Larry Kinard, mother to Matt and Erin, mother in law to Sarah and Lyle, sister to Jerry and Luan and grandmother to Noah, Lily, Emma, Lucy, Layla and Liza, passed away on May 7, 2019.
Marty was born in Clovis New Mexico on August 23, 1954. She grew up in Dalhart, TX where she had a life long love affair with west Texas. She graduated from Dalhart High School and attended Texas Tech University where she received her MS degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology.
Marty met her husband of 42 years at Texas Tech in 1974. They married in Dalhart in 1976 and lived in Paris TX, where Matt was born, Muenster TX, where Erin was born, Hillsboro and finally Waco. Marty began her career working the Abernathy, North Lamar and Marietta school districts providing speech therapy services. In 1991, she returned to school at Baylor university, earning her doctorate in educational psychology and then continued her career at the Family Practice Center specializing in family practice faculty development where she worked with academic physicians and interns improving their teaching skills.
Marty was an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Waco where she lived out her baptism through active involvement in the youth and music ministries of the church.
Marty was an accomplished musician, cook, mother and problem solver. She loved singing in small and large choral groups, she loved being a mother to her children and a helper to all who needed assistance. She was exceptionally smart, funny, witty and could banter and joke with anyone and was always ready with her set of "Bubba" teeth to provoke a laugh and embarrass her children.
In the 14 years since her strokes Marty expanded her family to include five caregivers who stayed by her side until the very end. Nykkie, Renee, Renea, Erica, and LaShonda loved and cared for Marty and gave her the greatest gift she could receive, love and respect.
Funeral services will be at First Presbyterian Church in Waco on Saturday, May 11th with visitation with the family at 12:30 and the memorial starting at 2 p.m.
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.