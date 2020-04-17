Georgia Ann Kimble

July 9, 1936 - April 13, 2020

Georgia Ann Kimble passed away April 13, 2020. Private services will be held. Public viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 17, at the funeral home.

