Grace Perry KillmerMarch 20, 1923 - Aug. 29, 2018A memorial services for Grace Perry Killmer, of Tyler, Texas, will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018, in the chapel at First Baptist Church, 500 Webster Avenue in Waco, Texas. Pastor Matt Snowden and Rev. Julie Webster will officiate. Private burial services will be held for immediate family at Waco Memorial Park under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mrs. Killmer passed away, August 29, 2018, in Tyler, Texas. She was 95 years old. She was born Grace Elnora Perry, March 20, 1923, in Lecompte, Louisiana, to Clarence and Ola Elizabeth Perry.Grace was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Waco, Texas and transferred to Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.Grace was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Hugh D. Killmer; and son, Charles R. Killmer.She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Carey Gross and husband, Mark; son, Robert Killmer: daughter, Gwen Bowen and husband, Charles; and son, Bill Killmer and wife, Melissa. Grace is also survived by nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.Pallbearers will be grandsons, Matt Gross, Ben Killmer, Charles Bowen III, Will Killmer, Douglas Bowen and Ethan Bowen.Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 31, at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler.If desired memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation at 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.Stewart Family Funeral HomeTyler, Texas 75703(903) 581-2008Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.