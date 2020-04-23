James Reese Killion
July 27, 1931 - April 21, 2020
James Reese Killion passed away in Waco, Texas on April 21, 2020. Reese was born on July 27, 1931, to Leonard Odell Killion and Gladys Wigley Killion. He attended and received diplomas from Waco High School and Baylor University.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Ruth "Betty Ruth" Killion; his parents, Leonard Odell Killion and Gladys Wigley Killion; his brother, Leonard Ray Killion; his son, James Reese Killion, Jr.; daughter, Reesa Elizabeth Killion; and son, James Reese Killion, Jr.
He is survived by family including his daughter, Ruth Killion Miller and husband, Jeff; grandson, Jeffrey Reese Miller and wife, Amy; grandson, Tyler Davis Miller and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Jackson Robert Miller, Lily Ruth Miller, James Tate Miller, and Coralie Elizabeth Miller.
The family is thankful for Uni Murphy and the staff of Lake Ridge Healthy Living for the love and excellent care that he received from them during his brief illness.
Due to the regulations related to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco on Thursday, April 23. The Reverend James M. Pevehouse, Sr., Associate Rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will officiate.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
