Terry Mack KilgoreApril 15, 1937 - Jan. 19, 2019Terry Mack Kilgore passed away January 19, 2019.Terry and his wife Betty resided in Garland, TX for thirty nine years. Terry grew up in Bellmead, Texas and graduated from La Vega High school in 1955. He was a drummer in the marching band and student body president. He spent two years in the Navy Reserves and was an air policeman in the United States Air Force for four years. He loved watching all sports and NASCAR racing, he enjoyed watching western movies. He was a business owner of several businesses until his retirement.He was preceded in death by father, Leland E. Kilgore and mother, Ruby Jane Mayes Kilgore.He is survived by his wife, Betty Belville Kilgore; daughter, Tammi Kilgore of Dallas, TX; son, Kevin Kilgore and wife, Kelly, of Royse City, TX; and sister, Lou Billings of Waco, TX; and seven grandchildren, Mary Simmons and husband, Jay, of Chattanooga, TN, Christina Crissey and husband Derek of Fate, TX, Ashley Foreman and husband, Mitch, of Dallas, TX, Makayla Varvis and husband, Tristan, of Royse City, TX, Justin Kilgore, Brandon Kilgore and Colton Kilgore of Royse City, TX. He had four great-grandchildren, Makayla Crissey, Mason Crissey, Noah Foreman and Mackenzie Kilgore; and a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; he had many special nieces and nephews.He loved Jesus and Life and The United States of America!!Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
