Robert E. KilgoreFeb. 14,1944 - Aug. 15, 2019Robert Eugene Kilgore, 75, of Bruceville-Eddy, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Paul Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cottonwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home.Robert was born February 14, 1944 to Robert and Lena Nowara Kilgore. He married Bonnie Gene Fikes on November 4, 1964. They lived in Eddy, TX, for 53 years. At the age of 15, he started working as a mechanic; he went on to work at Steakley Chevrolet in Waco and Temple, Garland Green Garage in Temple, and retired from H & B Contractors in McGregor. He enjoyed riding horses and going to car shows, and loved time spent with his family.Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patsy Kilgore Diaz Murphy; and brothers, Billy Kilgore and Ronnie Kilgore.Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Bonnie Kilgore; daughter, Nancy Ayres and husband, Mike; daughter, Robbin Moore and husband, Paul; his sisters, Bobbie Sue, Hazel, Barbara Ann and Wanda; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
