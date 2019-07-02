Curtis KilgoreOct. 10, 1940 - June 30, 2019Curtis Kilgore, 78, of Hewitt, went to be with his Lord and Savior, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A funeral service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with The Reverends Steve and Cyndi Abbe officiating. An Interment will follow at Moody Cemetery with Naval Military Honors. A visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Curtis was born on October 10, 1940, in Rodessa, Louisiana, to Curtis and Frances (Nix) Kilgore. He was one of five children. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy in 1959. He married Darlene Hill, the love of his life, on December 12, 1959. He served his country in the Navy for six years before entering the work force as a quality control manager. He worked for many companies, retiring from Marathon Battery after 29 years. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Baylor University Athletic Events. His greatest joy was his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed every aspect of their lives. He also was an avid sports fan enjoying every event whether spectating, participating, coaching or officiating.He was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, and one grandson, Joshua Connor Kilgore.Left to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 59 years, Darlene Kilgore; son, Richard Kilgore and wife, Pam; daughter, Karen Channon and husband, Jimmie; grandsons, Sean Kilgore, Cole Channon and wife, Sarah, and Case Channon; sister, Kay Duty; many nieces and nephews, and numerous special friends.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice for their love and care.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bluebonnet Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
