Curtis KilgoreOct. 10, 1940 - June 30, 2019Curtis Kilgore, 79, of Hewitt, passed away early Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. An Interment will follow at Moody Cemetery. A Visitation with the family will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

