Calvin Lee KilgoSept. 13, 1995 - July 24, 2018Calvin Lee Kilgo, 22, entered into the musical gates of heaven welcomed by a chorus of Angels, July 24, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. It was Calvin's request to be cremated following services.He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Kilgo, who passed on March 12, 2017. He he was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Brenda and Pete Glenn.Survivors include his son, Ayden Kilgo, and mother, Terri Kilgo both of Gholson. Other survivors are his paternal grandparents, Bill and Karlene Kilgo also of Gholson.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

