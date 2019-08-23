Kara Lin KessnerJune 2, 1960 - Aug. 18, 2019Kara Lin Kessner. 59, transitioned from life to death on Sunday morning. Her daughter, Kharly Rhiannon, was by her side.Kara was a loving sister of Schalan Carol, and proud daughter of Harrell Hansel, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her mother, Mattie, (known as Bobbie), who resides in Gatesville.Kara loved art, music, books, animals, and chocolate. She lived her life with such passion. She was inspired by her amazing grandmothers and believed in the power of kindness.In lieu of flowers, she has requested friends donate to or volunteer at centers for survivors of domestic violence. "Be kind whenever possible, it is always possible." - Dalai Lama. Om Shanti Om.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

