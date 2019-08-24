Brenda Kay KerDec. 25, 1939 - Aug. 22, 2019Brenda Kay Ker passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, with Jim Daniels, Milton Ker and David Gifford officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Brenda was born December 25, 1939, in McGregor, Texas, to James and Eula Clemons. She was educated at University High School. Brenda ministered with her husband, was dedicated to her family, and loved playing the piano for her church.She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Ivan "Cronnie" Ker; and son, James Ivan.She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Lois Felkner, Jamie Ferguson and husband, Andy, and Amy Gifford and husband, David; brother, Leslie Clemons and wife, De; grandchildren, Anthea Parker and husband, Darrell, Cody Miller and wife, Jennifer, Lacey Parker and husband, Brad, James and Jessica Ferguson, Emily, Hudson, and Kaylee Gifford; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Perez and husband, Yoshi, Reagan Wilkerson, Matthew Parker, Hannah Miller, and Dakota Parker; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are Darrell Parker, Cody Miller, James Ferguson, Hudson Gifford, Matthew Ker, Yoshi Perez and David Gifford. Honorary Pallbearers are Leslie Clemons, Andy Ferguson, Matthew Parker and Dakota ParkerMemorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church Youth Ministry.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.